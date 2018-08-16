Julen Lopetegui Says Super Cup Defeat Will Not Prompt More Real Madrid Signings

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

TALLINN, ESTONIA - AUGUST 15: Julen Lopetegui, head coach of Real reacts during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui has insisted Real Madrid's 4-2 extra-time defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday will not alter the club's transfer policy. 

Los Blancos have been quiet in the transfer window so far this summer despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lopetegui hinted there will be no late splurge from the Madrid outfit, per Movistar (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith):

"What was outlined by the club's sports policy does not change by this final. Now La Liga starts, which is a very important title for me, and we have to start well."

            

