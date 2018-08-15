Broncos WR Carlos Henderson Suspended for Violating NFL Substance Abuse Policy

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson, who didn't report to the team for training camp, received a one-game suspension from the NFL on Wednesday because of a substance-abuse policy violation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Henderson is suspended without pay for Denver's Week 1 home game on Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks in Denver.

The wideout's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Mike Klis of 9News his client didn't show up for camp because of a "family and personal situation."

"We've spoken to coach [Vance] Joseph and the organization and they are fully aware of this and have been supportive," Burkhardt said last month.

A few days later, Joseph told reporters "it's on him" regarding Henderson's potential return.

The 23-year-old New Orleans native was arrested in January for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) in Louisiana.

Henderson, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, missed his entire rookie season after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery last August.

He was already behind Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton on the Broncos depth chart. It left him on the roster bubble before not arriving to camp and the suspension.