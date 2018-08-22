Big 12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2018 Season

0 of 10

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Big 12 is trapped in a weird spot. More than half of the league should cruise to bowl eligibility, but no roster gives off a feeling of dominance entering the 2018 season.

And that's largely a product of losing superstars.

Last year, the league's key narrative surrounded the quarterbacks in a positive way. With Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Hill, the perception was the conference was loaded. However, the tune has changed, since all of those signal-callers used up their eligibility.

Although the Sooners remain the commonly accepted favorite, the gap between OU and the Big 12's middle tier has narrowed. Plus, there's arguably a half-dozen teams in that group.

Oklahoma has controlled the league recently, winning three straight Big 12 crowns. But can anyone overtake the Sooners—and if that happens, will the program avoid enough losses be a College Football Playoff contender?

Note: All pages with multiple items are listed alphabetically by school.