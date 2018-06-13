A's Kyler Murray Reportedly Will Forgo Senior Season at Oklahoma After 2018

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

First-round MLB draft pick Kyler Murray will officially sign a contract with the Oakland Athletics on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Murray will spend one more season with the Oklahoma Sooners football team and forgo his senior year at the school.

The A's selected Murray with the ninth overall pick, which carried an allotted slot bonus of $4.76 million. MLB.com's Jim Callis reported June 8 that Oakland and Murray agreed to a $4.66 million bonus on his first contract.

Heading into the draft, it was unclear whether Murray would be willing to pursue a baseball career potentially at the expense of his college football career.

"The risk of football was outweighed by the upside on the baseball field," A's scouting director Eric Kubota said, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we're kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans."

The agreement between Oakland, Murray and Oklahoma benefits all parties involved.

The Sooners don't have to worry about finding a new starting quarterback, Murray can experience one season of football and the Athletics don't lose their first-round pick and the slot money that came with it. According to Slusser, both the A's and Murray are insured should he suffer a major injury at Oklahoma as well.

Murray has thrown for 1,045 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games between his time at Texas A&M and Oklahoma. This year on the diamond for the Sooners, he batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 steals in 14 attempts. He also slugged .556, which was second-best on the team.