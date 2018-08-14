James Paxton Suffers Apparent Arm Injury vs. Athletics on Jed Lowrie Line Drive

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 09: James Paxton #65 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton left Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics after taking a line drive to the left arm from Jed Lowrie.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

