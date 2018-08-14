James Paxton Suffers Apparent Arm Injury vs. Athletics on Jed Lowrie Line Drive

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton left Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics after taking a line drive to the left arm from Jed Lowrie.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news.

