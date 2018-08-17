10 World Footballers Who Will Be Household Names by the End of the Season

1 of 11

It's quite the call to say someone will soon become a household name; it implies absolute faith in their ability not just to reach the top but to do it inside a year.

There are things that can get in the way of that and delay matters, such as natural progression barriers or wrong turns. With that in mind, we've listed five players who were considered for the top 10 but ultimately struggled to command full confidence.

Jadon Sancho, 18, Borussia Dortmund

Sancho made great strides at Borussia Dortmund last year, but you never quite know how much of a role he's in line for following new coach's appointment. Still just 18, it's fine to temper his involvement for now.

Houssem Aouar, 20, Lyon

Aouar's brilliance doesn't stand out as heavily as some of his team-mates' because it's less obvious—he's clever, rather than rapid or tricky or a highlight reel machine. That won't stop a superclub scouting and signing him next summer, but it does mean his path to "household" status could be longer.

Malcom, 21, Barcelona

Malcom is a highlight-reel player, capable of long dribbles, clever passes and rasping long-range strikes or set pieces. The only question is, how much football will he play in 2018-19? He might be more of a bit-part player in the short term.

Vinicius Junior, 18, Real Madrid

The question about Malcom applies to Vinicius Junior: How many first-team looks will he get? Julen Lopetegui has landed in a tough situation at Real Madrid and may not feel like he can take too many risks with youth early on.

Cengiz Under, 21, Roma

Under is a firecracker of a winger who made a difference for Roma last season, and his two-footedness makes him difficult for defenders to nail down. His team have endured a summer in which they've got weaker, though, and if they underperform, that could drag down his stock a little.