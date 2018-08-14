Ronaldo Discharged from Hospital Following Pneumonia Illness

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Brazilian icon Ronaldo has been discharged from hospital in Ibiza, Spain, after spending four days receiving treatment for pneumonia.

The 41-year-old was admitted to the Can Misses Hospital after being diagnosed with the illness on Friday. He was later moved to Policlinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario private hospital, and Spanish news agency EFE (h/t Marca) confirmed he was cleared to leave on Tuesday morning.

Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza (h/t Telegraph) reported Ronaldo was initially in intensive care.

According to Gary Jacob of The Times, Ronaldo, who owns a house in Ibiza, had been seen sailing in the area prior to falling ill.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona ace sought to ease supporters' concerns when he took to Twitter on Sunday. BBC Sport translated the post as: "I had a strong flu picture in Ibiza and I had to be boarded on Friday but it's all in order."

Ronaldo played the final match of his career for Corinthians in February 2011, having previously been widely recognised as the best football player in the world:

The Telegraph noted this wasn't Ronaldo also suffered from dengue fever while on holiday in northeast Brazil in January 2012.