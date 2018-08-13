Indians' Leonys Martin Remains in Hospital with Undisclosed Illness

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are still without center fielder Leonys Martin because of an undisclosed illness.

Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald provided the update Monday, noting Martin is hospitalized in the Cleveland Clinic. The Indians acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers via trade prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline, but he has not appeared in a game since an Aug. 7 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

"We have to respect what the family wishes, so we are," Indians manager Terry Francona previously told reporters, via Schudel. "We talked to the team a little bit. We just need to respect their privacy right now.

"What I would say: If you believe in saying prayers and things like that, keep him in your thoughts. But he's in a good place. He's at the Clinic and he's getting good care."

Martin, who has been hospitalized since Friday, has played six games for Cleveland but made an immediate impact with two home runs. He is slashing .255/.323/.425 with 11 long balls and 33 RBI in 84 games between the Tigers and Indians.

Schudel noted part of the reason Cleveland traded for him was to address its limited outfield depth with Tyler Naquin out with a hip injury, Lonnie Chisenhall sidelined with a calf injury and Bradley Zimmer potentially out until midway through next season after shoulder surgery.

The Indians are 12 games ahead of the Twins in the American League Central.