Report: Monchi Among Targets in Manchester United's Sporting Director Search

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to bring in a sporting director to the club, with Monchi, Fabio Paratici and Edwin van der Sar all being considered for the role.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported the three candidates lead the race, as the Red Devils attempt to appoint a director of football at Old Trafford.

Delaney wrote United have begun a "rigorous search" as they restructure at board level, as supporters were left disappointed by a lack of signings during the summer transfer window.

Monchi gained a huge reputation in La Liga as he helped steer Sevilla back into the top flight after their relegation in 2000, placing him as one of the best directors of football in Spain. He departed the club in 2017 to join Roma.

Paratici is the sporting director at Juventus and has recently overseen the stunning transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Delaney added Novara's Domenico Teti has been contacted, noting he is the man responsible for plucking Mauro Icardi from Barcelona B to Sampdoria.

However, it's the potential capture of former United goalkeeper Van der Sar that will excite fans.

The Dutchman is the chief executive officer at Ajax, and he is hugely popular after winning the UEFA Champions League with United in 2008 under former coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

Per Delaney, United and their manager Jose Mourinho have been unable to agree on transfer targets, forcing the executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, to consider the potential restructuring. Mourinho has admitted the role of a manager has diminished in recent years, opening the door for United to explore a new direction.

United's philosophy of developing youth in favour of relying on veterans counters Mourinho's personal style, and the club need a blueprint to see them through the next phase of their squad building.

Manchester City have raced away from their neighbours in terms of structure and development, and Woodward must wrestle the initiative back as United recover after the end of the Ferguson era.