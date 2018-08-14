How NBA Teams Can Trade League's Worst Contracts

1 of 5

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PF/C Zach Randolph, SG Iman Shumpert

Sacramento Kings: SF/PF Luol Deng (two years, $36.8 million), 2019 first-round pick (top-three protected), 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Other permutations of this proposal exist if the Kings are especially attached to playing Zach Randolph over their younger big men. This package still works when subbing him out for Kosta Koufos.

The Kings should stick with this version. They're welcoming two new faces into the frontcourt rotation, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles, and have unnecessarily complicated their minutes distribution enough with the addition of Nemanja Bjelica. Offloading Randolph is learning-curve friendly and should allow for Bjelica to see time at power forward, his actual position.

Netting just one first-round pick for swallowing Luol Deng's money doesn't sit right on the surface. Dig a little deeper, though, and the Kings are doing just fine. Landing a first-rounder at all is a big deal. They don't own theirs, and Los Angeles has more leverage than most think.

Signing LeBron James has not morphed the Lakers into an overnight superpower. The real plus-minus prediction model from ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton has them winning around 41 games. That feels low. James should make the Lakers a playoff team. But the Kings, in all likelihood, won't be settling for a bottom-five first-rounder. They're looking at a selection in the late teens to early 20s. That's not nothing. It's enough for the Lakers to resist including another first-round choice.

Shaving $4.7 million off this year's bottom line is icing on the cake. The Kings have almost $10 million in cap room as it stands. That extra wiggle room, plus Koufos' expiring deal, will allow them to take on more unsavory money in exchange for picks and prospects closer to the trade deadline.

Don't cry for Sacramento's flexibility next summer, Argentina either. The combination of non-guaranteed salaries and Willie Cauley-Stein's restricted free-agent hold preserves a clear path to max money even with Deng on the books.

As for the Lakers, they shouldn't think twice. Yes, they're playing the long game. Their post-LeBron signings prove as much. But giving up a single first-round pick to dump Deng beats stretching his salary across three years starting next summer. They'll sleepwalk their way more than $40 million in space by jettisoning his entire 2019-20 hit. Kawhi Leonard will be thrilled.