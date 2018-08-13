Barcelona Transfer News: Sevilla Say Steven Nzonzi Could Leave for Right Offer

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros has suggested wantaway midfielder and rumoured Barcelona target Steven Nzonzi will be free to leave the club this summer for the right price.

Nzonzi hasn't hidden his intentions to leave the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer, and Caparros spoke to Cadena Ser (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia) regarding his chances amid links with the Blaugrana:

"Nzonzi wants to leave.

"But he is aware that he has two years left on his contract with us. At Sevilla, he's become a national team player and has had the possibility to be a champion.

"He is a footballer who is in the market and knows that he has to bring us an interesting offer in order for us to consider it," he said. "If not, he is still under contract."

The former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers star was being linked with a move to Arsenal prior to the Premier League transfer window closing on Thursday.

However, links with Barcelona are also more questionable since the Blaugrana signed midfield general Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich earlier this summer, a player the Bundesliga recently profiled as a complete midfield force:

But Vidal's injury troubles make him something of a concern—he missed 15 games last season because of six separate injuries, per Transfermarkt—begging the question as to whether they could look to sign Nzonzi as well.

There is a sense of urgency present, however, as Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported AS Roma have agreed to almost double the €2 million (£1.8 million) Nzonzi currently earns at Sevilla. The two teams are still far from agreeing a fee, however, with the Spaniards said to be seeking €32 million (£28.6 million), not including bonuses.

The Serie A transfer window closes this Friday, so Roma are likely to start escalating their advances if serious in their interest, though their offer is said to currently stand at €25 million (£22.3 million), including bonuses.

It's been three years since the 29-year-old left Stoke for Seville, where he won the UEFA Europa League in his first season, and reporter Pete Smith emphasised the impact he had with the Potters:

Nzonzi travelled with France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Les Bleus emerged champions in Russia, but his return to club level has been somewhat chaotic as he attempts to sort out his future.

Barcelona have already been active in signing midfielders Vidal and Arthur Melo, each of whom require non-EU passports. It's evident Nzonzi would gladly leave Sevilla, though his current employers aren't interested in letting him go on the cheap, particularly to a direct rival and last season's La Liga champions.