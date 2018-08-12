Neymar, Timothy Weah Score in PSG's 3-0 Victory over Caen in Ligue 1 Opener

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Neymar needed a mere 10 minutes to open his Ligue 1 account for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The world's most expensive player put Les Parisiens in front in a 3-0 win over Caen at the Parce des Princes.

Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead before halftime after being teed up by Angel Di Maria.

Later, substitute Timothy Weah, who replaced Neymar on 81 minutes, capitalised on a mistake from Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba to score his first Ligue 1 goal and ensure new manager Thomas Tuchel made a winning start in a league PSG won at a canter a season ago.

Neymar Lost in Central Role

Neymar didn't waste time getting his goal but still looked lost when forced into a central role. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were rested by new manager Thomas Tuchel, leaving Neymar to plough a tough furrow through the middle.

It wasn't an easy fit despite his smart finish after being played in by Christopher Nkunku. The goal maintained the Brazil international's remarkable consistency in Ligue 1:

Neymar's prolific run in the French top flight has been built on thriving in front of home fans:

Goals have never been a problem for Neymar, but the former Barcelona ace looked ill at ease as a false 9. He didn't see much of the ball and was unable to exert any creative influence.

It was a far cry from how often Neymar featured in possession last season on the watch of Unai Emery. The new Arsenal head coach put Neymar on the left flank and gave him license to drop deep and collect the ball, positioning him to thread passes through the lines.

It's a role he will surely return to once Mbappe and Cavani are integrated back into the fold. Neymar will surely be more involved in every phase of the game in the final third.