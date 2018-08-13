EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 2 Premier League Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The opening weekend of the 2018/19 Premier League season brought plenty of excitement, and there are some more tasty fixtures in Week 2.

The standout match is at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when Chelsea welcome Arsenal. Both teams are working under new managers, with Maurizio Sarri in charge of the Blues and Unai Emery at the Gunners.

Chelsea enjoyed a 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend, while the Gunners were beaten 2-0 at home by champions Manchester City.

Manchester United enjoyed a winning start to their Premier League campaign by beating Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford on Friday night. Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to the Amex Stadium, where they were beaten 1-0 last season, to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere in England's top flight, Manchester City welcome Huddersfield, Liverpool head to Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Wembley Stadium.

Saturday, August 18

Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United (0-1)

Everton vs. Southampton (2-0)

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham (2-1)

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth (1-1)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal (2-1)

Sunday, August 19

Burnley vs. Watford (0-0)

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (0-1)

Monday, August 20

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool (2-3)

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho handed Paul Pogba the captain's armband against Leicester and was rewarded with a strong performance by the France international.

The midfielder scored the opening goal from the penalty spot after just three minutes. He also created chances, tracked back when required and was excellent in possession.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was full of praise for the 25-year-old:

However, there is still a sense that all is not well at Old Trafford between Pogba and Mourinho. Chris Wheeler at the Daily Mail explained the situation:

Pogba will hand the armband back to club captain Antonio Valencia when the full-back returns from injury, but the former Juventus man's performance against Leicester showed he is capable of leading by example. He can also provide the authority and inspiration that was so often lacking from the Red Devils last season.

Mourinho's men face Brighton on Sunday in a match they will be expected to win if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Seagulls were beaten 2-0 by Watford in Week 1, but they will have fond memories of United's last visit in May. A single goal from Pascal Gross gave Brighton all three points and all but secured their survival.

Pogba may not be completely happy at Old Trafford, but there's no question the Red Devils are a better team with the Frenchman in the starting XI.

He has the quality, character and talent to drive this team forward. The Red Devils will need him to take charge in midfield against Brighton if they are to take three points from a difficult away trip.

Richarlison, Everton

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There were more than a few eyebrows raised over the summer when Everton spent heavily to bring in Richarlison from Watford. The deal could cost the Toffees up to £50 million, according to BBC Sport.

The 21-year-old made a bright start to life at Vicarage Road and scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches. However, his form tailed off and he did not score again for the Hornets.

A big price tag brings pressure, but Richarlison has made a strong start to life at Goodison Park. He scored twice on his Premier League debut for the Toffees in a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Squawka Football highlighted how impressive his performance was:

Everton will again look to the Brazilian for inspiration against Southampton, who opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Sunday. They needed goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to be in top form to secure a point against the Clarets.

Richarlison should be full of confidence after his performance at Wolves. His pace and trickery will provide a threat once more and should give the Saints plenty to think about at Goodison.