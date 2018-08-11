David Wright to Begin Rehab Assignment; Out Since 2016 with Medley of Injuries

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets third baseman David Wright will play five innings Sunday for the team's High-A affiliate, the Mets announced Saturday.

Wright will line up at third base when the St. Lucie Mets meet the Clearwater Threshers, an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wright hasn't appeared in an MLB game since the Mets' 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 27, 2016. His last game at any level was Aug. 26, 2017, when he was on a rehab assignment with St. Lucie.

Through his first 11 years in MLB, Wright was a seven-time All-Star with a .298 average and .494 slugging percentage. The Mets named him their team captain in March 2013, an honor that had only previously been reserved for Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter and John Franco.

Wright's career took a turn for the worse, though, in May 2015 when doctors diagnosed him with spinal stenosis. Between 2015 and 2016, he played in just 75 games while battling injuries to his neck, shoulders and back.

The Mets sit fourth in the National League East (48-65) and look destined for a second straight season without playoff baseball. Seeing Wright inch toward his MLB comeback is good news in an otherwise forgettable 2018 for fans.