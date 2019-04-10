Mike Trout Day-to-Day After Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced center fielder Mike Trout was removed from Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a right groin strain and is considered day-to-day.

Trout has been MLB's gold standard since he became a full-time player for the Angels in 2012. His stacked career resume already includes seven All-Star selections, six Silver Slugger Awards and two American League MVPs, among numerous other accolades.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native remained mostly durable during his rise to stardom, appearing in at least 157 games for four straight seasons starting in 2013. He sat out six weeks of action in 2017 because of a thumb injury, though. He also missed a little time last year with wrist inflammation.

If the latest ailment forces him out of the lineup, Peter Bourjos can shift to center while Brian Goodwin plays left. Goodwin is also capable of playing center, as well.

But there's simply no way for the Angels to replace Trout's production with reserves. Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons and Kole Calhoun will be under more pressure to carry the offense until he's able to return.