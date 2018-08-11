N'Golo Kante Brilliant as Chelsea Cruise Past Huddersfield Town

N'Golo Kante Brilliant as Chelsea Cruise Past Huddersfield TownAugust 11, 2018
Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League campaign got off to a winning start under new manager Maurizio Sarri thanks to a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Goals from star-of-the-show N'Golo Kante, Pedro and summer signing Jorginho, who struck from the penalty spot, gave the Blues all three points at the John Smith's Stadium.
'Sarri-ball' Will Take Hold Quicker than Expected
Sarri said it would take "one or two months" for Chelsea's squad to reach its full potential playing his distinctive brand of football, per Matt Law of The Telegraph.
The Italian's claim looks like a conservative estimate based on the slick and assured way his players passed the ball through the lines on Saturday. Chelsea recycled possession with effortless efficiency thanks to players naturally suited to so-called "Sarri-ball."
Admittedly, there were some teething problems early on:
Dan Levene @danlevene
Chelsea with plenty of possession. What they need is chances. Because, as we all know: possession minus chances equals Arsenal.
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri's already gesturing for Chelsea to move the ball quicker. I suspect that will be a recurring theme in the coming weeks #cfc
Things improved once Kante had found the net on 34 minutes. The rather scrappy finish capped the type of free-flowing move that was a trademark of Sarri's Napoli team:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
34 min: Great work from Pedro to drive at the defence, nice cross from Willian and Kante volleys it into the ground passed Hamer #CFC #HUDCHE
What followed was increased confidence and more flair from the Blues' maestros. Both were obvious in the buildup to Jorginho's penalty:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
45: 2-0 First time Sarriball really clicks into gear, beautfiul football Pedro, Jorginho and especially Barkley to get the ball to Alonso. Pen shout looks harsh to me. Schindler on Alonso. Jorginho takes the penalty and scores. #CFC #HUDCHE
Even a cursory look at the names of the players involved shows why Chelsea won't have to wait long for Sarri-ball to become the norm. Pedro is already well-schooled in artful possession from his days working with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, while Willian plays with the stylish impudence inherent in many of Brazil's best attackers.
Technique and intuition can't be in short supply centrally as long as former Evertonprodigy Ross Barkley and Sarri's star pupil at Napoli, Jorginho, are pulling the strings. The latter is renowned for treating the ball like a treasure and will surely become the fulcrum of this Chelsea team.
Sarri may not match the quick success of predecessor Antonio Conte, who won the title in his first season. However, it won't take the new man long to get the Blues playing the game the way he believes it should be played.
Sarri's Influence Can Unlock Kante's Scoring Potential
Sarri's influence will alter Chelsea's collective game for the better, but individual players will also benefit from the 59-year-old's progressive ideas. Perhaps no player will benefit more than midfield stalwart Kante, who can become more of a factor going forward.
The potential for goals from the best destroyer in England's top flight was demonstrated 11 minutes before the break when Kante found the net for a rare time:
Squawka Football @Squawka
N'Golo Kanté has scored in each of his four Premier League seasons: 2015/16: 37 games, 1 goal 2016/17: 35 games, 1 goal 2017/18: 34 games, 1 goal 2018/19: 1 game, 1 goal Already equalled his best single-season tally. 😉 https://t.co/WPvreV8vjW
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey perfectly summed up why this finish can be the first of many:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Could be the first of a few for N'GOALo Kante if he keeps getting into those positions #cfc
Runs forward are usually a rarity for the ex-Leicester City ace, but he made his fair share against the Terriers. Many of those forays into the final third took Kante beyond centre-forward Morata, regularly putting Kante into positions to threaten on goal.
His energy, pace and technique means Kante can be a useful option in attacking areas for a more expansive Chelsea side.
Lack of Goals Sure to Doom Huddersfield
Although the final scored would indicate otherwise, Huddersfield actually defended well for large portions of the game.
In particular, one summer buy stood out, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Yet for all of Terence Kongolo's laudable efforts, he and the rest of the Terriers' defence weren't helped by an attack woefully short of scoring potential. Steve Mounie led the line, but the Frenchman, who found the net just seven times in 28 league appearances last season, barely troubled Chelsea's debutant goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Neither did attacking-midfielder Alex Pritchard, who played just off the lone striker but failed to conjure any magic. Aside from the absence of creativity, there was also a notable lack of pace in wide areas, making a mockery of the decision to sell Tom Ince to Stoke City.
Struggles finding the net already look like being the common theme of Huddersfield's season—a familiar foible damaging enough to ultimately doom the club in a relegation battle.
What's Next?
Chelsea and Sarri can expect a stronger test from Arsenal in their home opener at Stamford Bridge next Saturday. Meanwhile, things won't get easier for the Terriers, who travel to face champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 19.
