LeBron James Subject of Petition to Have Lakers Star Made Secretary of Education

Nearly 11,000 people have signed an online petition aimed at making Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James the United States Secretary of Education.

The petition, which is directed at President Donald Trump, praises James and criticizes current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos: "LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country. He's shown he cares about America's youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential."

One of the catalysts for the petition was James opening the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, last week.

According to Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score, the I Promise School will aid roughly 240 at-risk youths in receiving an education.

James explained the goal behind the I Promise School in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, saying: "We want every kid that walks through this school to be inspired, to come ... away with something, something where they can give back. For kids, in general, all they want to know is that someone cares. And when they walk through that door, I hope they know that someone cares."

While LeBron is heavily involved in education when it comes to his charitable endeavors, becoming Secretary of Education is unlikely at this point in his life.

James signed a four-year contract with the Lakers this offseason following a four-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.