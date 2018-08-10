2018-19 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The more things change the more they stay the same.

The 2018-19 NBA schedule was released Thursday, and the league is going to look quite different after LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors and DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, among other head-turning changes.

Despite the movement and storylines, the Warriors are still the team to beat after winning the last two titles, especially with the addition of Cousins. The Houston Rockets, Lakers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and other contenders will be tasked with toppling arguably the greatest starting five in NBA history come playoff time if they want to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

There will be plenty of excitement before that, though, as the regular season features a number of promising showdowns. Here is a look at the top 10, which were chosen based on factors such as the star power of the players, the storylines surrounding the matchups and the impact they will have on the playoff race.