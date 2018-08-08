Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Make Return to Cleveland vs. Cavs in November

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers fans will only have to wait about a month to see LeBron James back in Quicken Loans Arena.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Cavs for the first time next season on Nov. 21.

James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers this offseason and will make his regular-season debut with his new team on Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers, as the NBA announced Wednesday.

James left the Cavaliers for a second time this offseason, although it's likely the reaction to his decision will be much kinder this time around.

After announcing on national television that he was choosing the Miami Heat in 2010, he was enemy No. 1 as fans burned his jerseys. When he returned to Cleveland for the first time with his new team, he was greeted by boos and chants of "Akron hates you."

However, James re-signed with the Cavs in 2014 and brought the team its first championship in 2016.

Although there are still plenty of upset fans in Ohio, there wasn't the same vitriol when he left for Los Angeles. It's also hard to complain about a person who recently opened up a school in Akron for at-risk kids.

Still, the November meeting between the Lakers and Cavaliers will be a highly anticipated matchup to see how the players, fans and everyone else react once James steps into the building.