Robert Lewandowski Has 'Accepted' Bayern Munich Stay, Says Niko Kovac

Robert Lewandowski has decided to remain with Bayern Munich this summer after talks with Niko Kovac, the new Bayern Munich manager revealed.

Lewandowski has been eager to move on in search of pastures new, but Bayern have been determined to keep him and few can afford the nine-figure sum he'd likely cost.

Kovac has held talks with the striker, though, and confirmed he will be staying put. He told SportBild (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards):

"It's true that Robert and I had a conversation last week. Robert knows how I think about him and what I think of him. The whole club knows the qualities he owns.

"He is certainly among the top three strikers in this position worldwide. We certainly will not give it up. That's the statement I gave him. Robert accepted that. I really enjoyed that."

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been adamant Lewandowski would not be going anywhere this summer, per Tz (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy):

Not only is the 29-year-old contracted to the Bavarians for three more seasons, he is also one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

After maintaining a superb goalscoring record with Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 103 goals in 187 appearances, Lewandowski has kicked things up another gear during his four years with Bayern, for whom he has racked up 151 in 195 outings.

Last season, the forward—who has also netted 55 goals for Poland—was named the Bundesliga's top scorer for the third time in his career:

While in one sense it could be good business to part with a wantaway player who will turn 30 on August 21 for an inordinate transfer fee, replacing his volume of goals would be difficult even with Bayern's pulling power and the resources they'd have to play with by selling him.

Bayern may look to squeeze another year or two out of him before granting his wish to move on. They likely won't be able to garner quite as big a fee by doing so given his age, but he can help them win major trophies in the meantime and they would probably still receive a hefty amount for his services.