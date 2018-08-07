Blackhawks All-Time Points Leader, Stanley Cup Winner Stan Mikita Dies at Age 78

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita died Tuesday, his family announced in a statement released by the team. He was 78.

"There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan's passing," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. "He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago. He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans - past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person. My wife Marilyn and I, joined by the entire Wirtz family, extend our prayers and thoughts to Jill and the Mikita family. 'Stosh' will be deeply missed, but never, ever forgotten."

Mikita is the Blackhawks' all-time leader in points with 1,467. He's widely viewed as one of—if not the—best center of the 1960s, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1967 and 1968.

The Blackhawks also won the 1961 Stanley Cup with Mikita playing a pivotal role. They lost in the Stanley Cup Final four additional times during Mikita's career.

The team retired Mikita's No. 21 in 1980, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

After retiring, Mikita became a golf pro, an author and was an ambassador for the Blackhawks franchise.

In 2015, the family announced Mikita had been diagnosed with dementia and had no recollection of his hockey career. His wife, Jill, cared for him until his death.