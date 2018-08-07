John Cena, Kane and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 7

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's Team

John Cena tweeted Monday he has lost 18 pounds and credited the success to working out with Jackie Chan's training team. The 16-time world champion will return to the ring for a WWE live event Sept. 1 in Shanghai.

Kane Reveals If He'll Make WWE Return After Being Elected Mayor of Knox County

Kane won an election last Thursday to become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. During an interview with Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort, he confirmed he may return to WWE for a special occasion but that fulfilling his duties as mayor is his "main priority."

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Undergoes 2nd Surgery After Shoulder Injuries

Sami Zayn announced in June he underwent the first of two surgeries to repair torn rotator cuffs. He tweeted about the second procedure Tuesday:

During the interview with WWE.com, Zayn indicated he hopes to be back in time for WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Bryan vs. Kane

Kane and Daniel Bryan eventually overcame their differences to enjoy a successful spell as Team Hell No. Heading into SummerSlam 2012, though, they were bitter enemies and battled in a singles match at Staples Center in Los Angeles.