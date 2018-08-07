John Cena, Kane and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 7

John Cena, Kane and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 7August 7, 2018
John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's Team
John Cena tweeted Monday he has lost 18 pounds and credited the success to working out with Jackie Chan's training team. The 16-time world champion will return to the ring for a WWE live event Sept. 1 in Shanghai.
John Cena @JohnCena
Never stay in your “comfort zone” too long. New program thanks to @EyeOfJackieChan team more 🥊 more 🧘♂️ little bit of 🥋and of course🏋️♀️! Down to 236lb from 254 and really weirding out the poor SOB on the treadmill behind me! #NeverGiveUp https://t.co/CwkCBn4h9D
Kane Reveals If He'll Make WWE Return After Being Elected Mayor of Knox County
Kane won an election last Thursday to become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. During an interview with Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort, he confirmed he may return to WWE for a special occasion but that fulfilling his duties as mayor is his "main priority."
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Undergoes 2nd Surgery After Shoulder Injuries
Sami Zayn announced in June he underwent the first of two surgeries to repair torn rotator cuffs. He tweeted about the second procedure Tuesday:
Sami Zayn @SamiZayn
Who ever said bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery wasn't fun? I get to wear a gown! https://t.co/VTLNvd2r1c
During the interview with WWE.com, Zayn indicated he hopes to be back in time for WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.
WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Bryan vs. Kane
Kane and Daniel Bryan eventually overcame their differences to enjoy a successful spell as Team Hell No. Heading into SummerSlam 2012, though, they were bitter enemies and battled in a singles match at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK