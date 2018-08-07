John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's Team

John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's TeamAugust 7, 2018
If there's one thing we know about John Cena, it's that he really needs to get in shape. A real lazy, no-muscle-definition-having couch potato, that guy.
Luckily, with the help of a training regimen employed by Jackie Chan's team of trainers, Cena appears to be slowly rounding himself into shape.
Kidding.
This dude is ripped.
Cena shared a post-workout photo Monday, saying he's dropped 18 pounds while working out with Chan's trainers on the set of Project X.
John Cena @JohnCena
Never stay in your “comfort zone” too long. New program thanks to @EyeOfJackieChan team more 🥊 more 🧘♂️ little bit of 🥋and of course🏋️♀️! Down to 236lb from 254 and really weirding out the poor SOB on the treadmill behind me! #NeverGiveUp https://t.co/CwkCBn4h9D
I'm a millennial, so I think I can translate the workout regimen. Cena seems to have employed some extra boxing, yoga and karate into his regular lifting, sculpting his body to the point of jaw-dropping definition for a 41-year-old man.
Cena hasn't been in a WWE ring since the Greatest Royal Rumble, but it appears Big Match John is fully in game shape for a return.
Whenever that may be.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK