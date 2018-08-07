John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

John Cena attends the
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

If there's one thing we know about John Cena, it's that he really needs to get in shape. A real lazy, no-muscle-definition-having couch potato, that guy.

Luckily, with the help of a training regimen employed by Jackie Chan's team of trainers, Cena appears to be slowly rounding himself into shape.

Kidding.

This dude is ripped. 

Cena shared a post-workout photo Monday, saying he's dropped 18 pounds while working out with Chan's trainers on the set of Project X.

I'm a millennial, so I think I can translate the workout regimen. Cena seems to have employed some extra boxing, yoga and karate into his regular lifting, sculpting his body to the point of jaw-dropping definition for a 41-year-old man.

Cena hasn't been in a WWE ring since the Greatest Royal Rumble, but it appears Big Match John is fully in game shape for a return.

Whenever that may be. 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report