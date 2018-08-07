John Cena Shares Photo After Losing 18 Pounds, Credits Jackie Chan's Team

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

If there's one thing we know about John Cena, it's that he really needs to get in shape. A real lazy, no-muscle-definition-having couch potato, that guy.

Luckily, with the help of a training regimen employed by Jackie Chan's team of trainers, Cena appears to be slowly rounding himself into shape.

Kidding.

This dude is ripped.

Cena shared a post-workout photo Monday, saying he's dropped 18 pounds while working out with Chan's trainers on the set of Project X.

I'm a millennial, so I think I can translate the workout regimen. Cena seems to have employed some extra boxing, yoga and karate into his regular lifting, sculpting his body to the point of jaw-dropping definition for a 41-year-old man.

Cena hasn't been in a WWE ring since the Greatest Royal Rumble, but it appears Big Match John is fully in game shape for a return.

Whenever that may be.