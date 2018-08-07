WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Undergoes 2nd Surgery After Shoulder Injuries

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sami Zayn underwent rotator cuff surgery for the second time in less than two months Tuesday.

Zayn tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed preparing for the procedure:

In June, Zayn told WWE.com that he underwent surgery on his right shoulder and would eventually need surgery on his left shoulder as well.

At the time of his first surgery, Zayn said the following regarding his status:

"I just underwent surgery for my right shoulder, a.k.a. my good shoulder. So, I'm out for a little while with that. I guess people don't know about this injury; I've been working with it for some time. I don't know exactly when I tore it. I think I tore it, or initially injured it, on a Montreal Live Event. Which is ironic because I injured my left shoulder—now somewhat famously—in Montreal in my [Raw] debut against John Cena. And at a Live Event this past August wrestling Jinder Mahal, I think I injured it then.

"But then my left shoulder, a.k.a my bad shoulder, started to act up again as well. That shoulder hasn't quite been the same since surgery anyway, so I had just kind of gotten used to the fact that that shoulder was the bad one. But it started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I'll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy."

While no specific timetable was given for his return, Zayn said in the interview that "these next eight months aren't going to be fun."

The 34-year-old native of Canada last wrestled at the June 17 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, losing to Bobby Lashley in emphatic fashion.

Zayn was moved from SmackDown Live to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania 34, and he was involved in an alliance with Kevin Owens.

Although Zayn has yet to win a championship on the main roster, he is a former NXT champion, and he appeared to be hitting his stride as a heel on Raw.

Zayn is currently in line for his second extended absence since signing with WWE in 2013 as he missed almost seven months after tearing his left rotator cuff in 2015.

