Kane Reveals If He'll Make WWE Return After Being Elected Mayor of Knox County

While he didn't close the door on a return to WWE, Kane admitted his focus will be on his political career after winning an election to become mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, discussed his future in an interview with Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort:

"WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I'll always be part of it. I haven't ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that's cool. It's just a matter of making sure everything I do—WWE or any other outside stuff—does not impact my role as mayor."

Running for office didn't stop Kane from enjoying a Team Hell No reunion with Daniel Bryan. He came to Bryan's aid during an attack by The Bludgeon Brothers on the June 26 edition of SmackDown Live.

Team Hell No unsuccessfully challenged for the SmackDown Live tag titles at Extreme Rules on July 15.

Kane turned 51 in April, so his in-ring career was clearly on the downturn regardless of whether he was successful in pursuing the position of Knox County mayor.

By defeating Democratic nominee Linda Haney, Kane followed in the footsteps of Jesse Ventura. Ventura served as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995 and then became Minnesota governor in 1999.

Months after assuming office, Ventura served as the special referee in a Triple Threat match between Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H at SummerSlam 1999.

Like Ventura, perhaps Kane can carve out some time in his schedule to make another appearance on WWE programming down the road.