MLB Broadcaster Jerry Remy Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Longtime Boston Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with cancer, NESN announced Tuesday.

"At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time," the network said in a statement.

Remy, 65, has undergone treatment for cancer six times. This will be his third cancer diagnosis in the last 20 months.

Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He was most recently diagnosed with a recurrence of lung cancer in June 2017.

"I've got cancer. OK. I've had it five times. OK. Enough's enough. I've had enough," Remy told reporters then. "But the fact is, other people can avoid it, and I'd really like to see them try to do that. Because it's not fun, and it wears you down.

"My message to those watching at home: If you don't go to your doctor, you don't have much chance to find out. It might be too late. Go and find out what's going on with your body. They can really help you."

Remy has been in NESN's broadcast booth since 1988, joining after injuries ended his playing career. He was a 1978 All-Star with the Red Sox and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.