Stephen Curry on DeMarcus Cousins Joining Warriors: 'It Should Be Amazing'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is excited to see how free-agent acquisition DeMarcus Cousins fits into the fold next season.

When the Associated Press (h/t USA Today) asked him about the signing, Curry said Cousins should make the Dubs more versatile:

"It's interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option, then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team. So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he's fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you've got to evolve, you've got to find different things to focus on as you're trying to repeat, so it should be exciting."

Cousins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season, and it isn't known when he'll return to action.

With the injury hovering over him, the All-Star signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors.



Golden State has won back-to-back NBA championships and three of the past four, but Cousins gives it the type of interior threat it has lacked throughout its recent run.

With the likes of JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers) and Zaza Pachulia (Detroit Pistons) no longer in the fold at center, Cousins figures to log heavy minutes once he is back to full strength.

If he produces at a high level and helps the Warriors win another championship, it could go a long way toward landing him a huge contract in free agency next offseason.