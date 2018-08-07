Julen Lopetegui Insists Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric Will Remain at Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has insisted reports that Croatian midfield duo Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric could potentially leave the Santiago Bernabeu are untrue.

Modric has been linked with Inter Milan, and Kovacic has reportedly not turned up for training in an attempt to force a move, but Lopetegui is adamant they are going nowhere, per Marca:

"I think that Modric and Kovacic are going to be very happy to play for Real Madrid. I have no record of what you say about Kovacic. He trained with his team-mates and there has not been the slightest problem. I love him and we are delighted that he is part of the club."

The new Los Blancos boss also reiterated president Florentino Perez's recent comments, in which he insisted Modric would only be allowed to leave if his astronomical release clause is met.

Per Marca, Perez said: "The only possibility that Modric leaves is by paying €750 million (£670 million)."

Real have already lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer in a £99.2 million deal.

If Modric were to also depart that would seriously jeopardise Madrid's prospects in 2018-19, as he has been the linchpin of Real's midfield for six seasons now.

He also proved his enduring quality by winning the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kovacic, 24, would be the more likely to exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, given he struggles for regular game time in a midfield unit that includes Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

However, he looks to be the obvious successor to Modric at Real as the former Tottenham Hotspur man will have to start being used more sparingly given he is 33 in September.