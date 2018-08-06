Everton Reportedly Beat Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham to Bernard Transfer

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton have reportedly won the race to sign Brazilian winger Bernard ahead of Chelsea, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, the 25-year-old will make the switch to Goodison Park subject to a work permit. His contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired at the end of last season.

Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo reported that Bernard will have a medical with Everton on Tuesday:

"It is considered an excellent coup for new manager Marco Silva, whose personal intervention swung the deal Everton's way," said Jones. "...Ambitious West Ham, big spenders in this window, were confident at the end of last week but they were unclear on his role in the team and have an abundance of flair attackers."

If Everton do get this deal over the line, it'd be the second major Brazilian acquisition they've brought in during this transfer window, having already landed Richarlison from Watford. According to Jones, Bernard is excited to link up with his compatriot at Goodison.

The Toffees will feel as though they've secured a major coup in Bernard, as he's excelled for Shakhtar both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. He spent five years in Ukraine, winning three league titles; Bernard has also played 14 times for Brazil, with his last appearances for the Selecao coming four years ago.

Bernard has always been a joy to watch, as he's capable of lighting up a football pitch with a piece of skill or a change of pace. Graeme Bailey of Goal compared the playmaker to another Brazilian who thrived in the Premier League:

While there's no doubt Everton need to improve their defensive options before the end of the transfer window, Bernard will add more ingenuity to what is shaping up to be an exciting attack under Silva.

The Brazilian duo will add flair and incision, while Theo Walcott has impressed since moving to the club from Arsenal in January, as has Cenk Tosun. Ademola Lookman is another excellent prospect who will provide competition in the wide areas.

Journalist Ell Bretland believes the arrival of Bernard may prompt a reshuffle in the final third for the Toffees:

If this one does come off, there'll be an excitement about the Brazilian. But for a player that is so slight in his build, some time may be needed to properly adjust to the physicality of English football. However, if he can adjust quickly, Everton supporters should be in for a treat.

It's a chance for Bernard to make another step forward as a footballer, too. At times some poor decision-making has prevented him from reaching the top tier of the game. But if he can smooth down some rough edges at Everton, he can be a major asset for the Merseyside club and the Premier League.