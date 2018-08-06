Chelsea Transfer News: Pepe Reina Rumoured as Target to Replace Thibaut Courtois

John McCoy/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly leaning towards AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina as an option to replace Thibaut Courtois in the event the Blues No. 1 joins Real Madrid this summer.

Courtois has returned to Stamford Bridge following his exertions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Reina is now Sarri's "prime target" in the event the Belgian leaves.

It's mentioned in the report that Courtois' agent has already indicated the stopper would like to join Real, and Sarri is said to be willing to let him leave if he wants the exit, as he only desires players with "high levels of motivation."

Courtois recently returned to Chelsea after his own post-World Cup vacation and refused to commit himself to Stamford Bridge heading into these final days of the transfer window, per journalist Kristof Terreur:

It's mentioned in Football Italia's report that the Rossoneri could be willing to let Reina leave their ranks for between €6 million (£5.4 million) and €8 million (£7.1 million) after joining on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The Spaniard was allowed to leave Napoli at the end of his contract but could stage an unexpected reunion with former manager Sarri—except this time they could come back together in south-west London.

Chelsea have already signed Rob Green as reserve goalkeeper after sending Jamal Blackman on loan to Leeds United, but Reina, 35, would have a much more realistic chance of meeting the required standard.

The Blues face the prospect of losing Courtois for nothing next year if they don't sell him in this transfer window, though author Mark Worrall said that would be preferable to having Reina as a starting option:

It's a fair assessment given Reina was brought to Milan as competition for Italian starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19.

That being said, the more wizened figure looks to have had an impact on manager Gennaro Gattuso, and Goal's Sacha Pisani commented on Reina's rising renown during pre-season:

It's been five years since Reina left Liverpool, but Chelsea could be chasing a pipe dream if their target is committed to seeing out his project in Milan.

But the Blues will require at least a short-term fix in the event Courtois leaves, meaning the responsibility lies with Real and whether they can get a deal over the line and push Chelsea to make their move for his replacement.