Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Wants One More Midfielder

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club's transfer business isn't over yet, as the Sky Blues are still looking for an extra midfielder.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, Guardiola told reporters he wants more cover for Fernandinho, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

"We are trying. We would like to find maybe one more because we don't have two specific players to substitute Fernandinho.

"But if he doesn't come, there won't be anyone else.

"When we take a decision it does not depend on one victory or one defeat. If today we had not been able to win the game the question could have been different – saying you need a midfielder.

"When we take a decision it is because we analyse apart from the result."

According to Robson, City have been linked with a whole host of midfielders, including Julian Weigl, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Lemina, Thiago Alcantara and Marco Veratti. He also noted the club tried to land Fred and Jorginho, but they opted for Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively.

The Sky Blues aren't short on options, evidenced by Sunday's match. With Kevin De Bruyne still recovering from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Phil Foden slid right into midfield, playing alongside Fernandinho and David Silva.

Ilkay Gundogan, Brahim Diaz and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also options, and John Stones could see more minutes in midfield if the Citizens can't land another player:

Stones shares some attributes with Chelsea's David Luiz, who also spent a good chunk of his career in midfield. He has the athleticism and range needed to play in a holding role, and his passing has always been one of his standout traits.

City have a number of options to slide into defence if Stones moved forward, including Aymeric Laporte, who is expected to have a breakout season.

The Sky Blues have a few more days to figure things out, as the Premier League's transfer window will close on Thursday.