Astros Believe Roberto Osuna 'Will Not Let Us Down' After Return from Suspension

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Houston Astros released a statement Sunday expressing their support for reliever Roberto Osuna as his 75-game suspension after being arrested for assault ends.

"Our decision to acquire Roberto was based entirely on information we gathered during our extensive investigation," the statement read. "That included as much information as we could gather about the specific incident and the charges that were filed but it also included as much as we could gather about his actions before and after the incident, as well as his personal reputation among his former teammates and coaches. The information regarding this specific incident weighed heavily on our decision but when evaluating the entirety of the information, we felt Roberto deserved a second chance.

"...We believe Roberto will not let us down. If there is any type of issue in the future, we will take immediate and decisive action—it will not be tolerated."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.