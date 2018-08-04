Report: Milan Skriniar Talks Inter Milan Stay Amid Manchester United Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Milan Skriniar has said it's "nice to know that you are appreciated by other big clubs in Europe," but the rumoured Manchester United target told Gazzetta dello Sport that he doesn't want to leave Inter Milan (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith).

Skriniar said he's "never thought to leave the club" in comments published on Saturday but did add "The future depends on the club and I accept whatever they decide." Skriniar also noted he won't play for another team in Serie A and is eager to participate in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Skriniar also revealed his agent is talking to Inter about a new contract. If a new deal can be reached, it would rate as a blow to United.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old this summer. Back in June, they were credited with having bid £57 million for the gifted centre-back, per another report from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News).

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The offer was not expected to be well-received, with Inter reportedly holding out for more than £70 million.

Earlier in the month, Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com's Kaustubh Pandey) had revealed Inter had already knocked back an offer of €65 million from United while also offering the player a new five-year deal.

Skriniar's latest comments provide another indication United will need to look elsewhere in a bid to strengthen manager Jose Mourinho's options at the back.

The Reds may already be doing just that amid links to Barcelona's Yerry Mina. United have reportedly agreed terms on a five-year contract with the Colombia international, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport).

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Mourinho wants to make additions to his squad, although he's not confident about any incomings before the summer transfer window closes on August 9. He has presented a list of five targets to the club but believes he will only get one, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

If he can add to his options at the back, Mourinho will struggle to find a more accomplished young defender than Skriniar, who proved his composure on the ball last season:

While United's defence is strong, Mourinho doesn't have many centre-backs as comfortable in possession. It's not a strong suit of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly or Marcos Rojo.

Just as important, Skriniar has shown he can be durable:

Staying fit has been an issue for most of United's main options at the heart of defence.

Mourinho appears to have made signing a new centre-back his priority this summer, with United linked with Leicester City's Harry Maguire. However, the Foxes' demands of up to £75 million, per Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express), could scupper United's chances.

United won't want to see Mourinho's list of defensive targets reduced to naught, so may be wise to make one last attempt to turn Skriniar's head before next Thursday.