Luka Modric Set to Meet Florentino Perez Amid Inter Milan Transfer Rumours

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will reportedly hold talks with club president Florentino Perez next week to outline his desire for a new challenge.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Croatia playmaker wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Inter Milan interested in bringing him to Serie A in a shock move.

"This temptation was born after the win in the Champions League final and therefore, it was before the start of the World Cup and before Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Juventus," noted the report. "It is only Perez that could be able to change Modric's mind and that it is why the meeting is so decisive."

It's added that if Modric remains firm on his desire to move on, Inter's chances of signing him will be boosted significantly because there is a "gentleman's agreement" between the 32-year-old and Perez.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Perez had earlier said that he is reluctant to lose Modric and any potential suitors will have to spend big money to secure his signature.

"The only way Modric leaves is if they pay €750 million (£668 million)," he said in reference to the player's release clause, per Marca (h/t Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC).

Madrid's desire to keep hold of Modric is understandable given the transitional summer the club has had. Not only did iconic manager Zinedine Zidane walk away at the end of last season, they also lost all-time top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Some would argue that Modric has been just as crucial to Madrid in recent years, as he's been the conductor of an awesome midfield setup alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

He's made massive strides since arriving in Spain:

Modric showed his class at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, too, as he was central to Croatia making a surprise run to the final. While the team were eventually defeated by France, Modric came away with the Golden Ball prize, awarded to the standout player in the competition.

The Madrid man has become renowned for his elegance. Modric moves the ball with such grace, while technically there are few better than him anywhere in the game.

He has shown those traits in big games in 2018, shining in the 3-1 win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League as well as numerous World Cup knockout matches.

For all his natural talent, Modric is also prepared to put a shift in for the team:

If Inter were to sign Modric, it would be a huge coup, and the Croatian would transform the way the side plays. Alongside new signing Radja Nainggolan, the potential is there for an awesome midfield duo.

Still, Perez will be hoping Modric stays for at least another campaign. Replacing Zidane and Ronaldo will be tough for Madrid this season; finding someone as influential as Modric would be virtually impossible.