Adam Jones Donates $8,500 to Little League Team for Bus to Tournament

Adam Jones Donates $8,500 to Little League Team for Bus to TournamentAugust 3, 2018
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones donated $8,500 to the Mamie Johnson Little League team from Washington, D.C., on Friday to help subsidize their travel for the upcoming Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.
Jones made the contribution after he was alerted to the team's online fundraiser:
According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, the Mamie Johnson Little League team "is the first predominantly black squad to advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional."
If the representatives from the nation's capital win the Mid-Atlantic Regional, they will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Jones previously donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and linked up with the Orioles to donate $75,000 to Baltimore-area Boys & Girls Clubs.
