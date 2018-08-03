Adam Jones Donates $8,500 to Little League Team for Bus to Tournament

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones stands in the batter's box during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones donated $8,500 to the Mamie Johnson Little League team from Washington, D.C., on Friday to help subsidize their travel for the upcoming Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

Jones made the contribution after he was alerted to the team's online fundraiser: 

According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, the Mamie Johnson Little League team "is the first predominantly black squad to advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional." 

If the representatives from the nation's capital win the Mid-Atlantic Regional, they will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

Jones previously donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and linked up with the Orioles to donate $75,000 to Baltimore-area Boys & Girls Clubs. 

