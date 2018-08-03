We Did a Premier League of Nations and This Is Who Won

Sean Swaby@seanswabyUK Staff WriterAugust 3, 2018

Who wins a 'Premier League of Nations?' We put active Premier League players on teams comprised of those from their countries and asked the world who they thought would win.

Belgium and France made it to the final, and we simmed it on FIFA to see who won.

