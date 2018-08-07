Ranking Best College Football Conferences Entering 2018 Season

2 of 10

College Football Playoff Contenders: None

If Northern Illinois were to go 13-0, it would certainly have a case. The Huskies play at Florida State, at Iowa, at BYU and versus Utah, which might be the toughest top-to-bottom nonconference schedule in the country.

But, come on, what are the odds of their winning all four of those games? One in 600? Factor in the other nine games and you almost have better odds of winning the lottery than Northern Illinois has of playing for a national championship.

Likely Bowl Teams: Ohio, Northern Illinois, Toledo

If any team from the MAC is going to flirt with perfection, it's Ohio. Not only is Nathan Rourke one of the better dual-threat QBs in the country, but the Bobcats have a joke of a schedule. The biggest challenges are road games against Northern Illinois, Virginia and Cincinnati, none of which is exactly elite.

Meanwhile, NIU may well go 0-4 in nonconference play, but it should win at least six conference games—even though it only gets one game against the league's three bottom-feeders. And Toledo has won at least nine games in seven of the last eight seasons, and the Rockets still have one of the best wide receivers in the nation (Diontae Johnson).

Potential Bowl Teams: Miami (Ohio), Buffalo, Akron, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan

MAC is an acronym for Mid-American Conference, but this year, it unofficially stands for Mostly Average Clubs. Half of the league seems destined for a .500 record.

If any of these teams is going to break out and win nine or 10 games, though, the obvious pick is Buffalo. Like Toledo, the Bulls have an outstanding wide receiver in Anthony Johnson. Unlike Toledo, Buffalo also has a returning QB who is going to get a lot of attention from NFL scouts for his size and strength (Tyree Jackson). And Buffalo's schedule is even weaker than Ohio's.

Dead Weight: Bowling Green, Ball State, Kent State

All three of these teams went 2-10 last season and were repeatedly destroyed on defense. Bowling Green might take a slight step forward, but Kent State might be the worst team in the country. The Week 2 home game against FCS school Howard should be the only time the Golden Flashes get a W, and even that's not a given.