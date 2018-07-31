Projecting College Football's 2018 All-Breakout Team

0 of 10

Replacing a player like Saquon Barkley would be impossible for most teams, but with breakout candidate Miles Sanders filling that role, Penn State still has legitimate aspirations of winning a title.

It's a similar story for just about every title contender, as the national hierarchy will be determined largely by how well these breakout candidates can replace the likes of Baker Mayfield, Rashaan Evans, Deon Cain and Denzel Ward.

What follows are five players on offense and five on defense who just might be All-Americans at the end of the upcoming season, even though none of them were full-time starters in 2017.

For the most part, we'll be looking at former 5-star recruits (according to 247Sports) who are stepping into bigger roles for College Football Playoff contenders. After all, picking breakout candidates isn't rocket science. But get familiar with these names before the season begins, because you'll be seeing a lot of them in highlight reels for the next few months.