Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 2

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Has Yet to Sign New Contract

Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expires Sept. 1, and the former world champion has yet to agree to an extension, Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co reported. WWE listed Bryan among the stars who will travel to Australia for October's Super Show-Down, and Jacobs noted he's also being advertised to appear at a live event in Tampa, Florida, in December.

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Targeting September Return to WWE

Rey Mysterio made surprise appearances at the 2018 Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble in April, and he'll be included in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported Mysterio is "very close" to finalizing his return to WWE.

WWE NXT Reportedly Will Remain on WWE Network Amid Fox Sports 1 Rumors

WWE confirmed in June it signed a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast SmackDown Live on Fox. Meltzer reported (h/t Jacobs) WWE doesn't plan on moving its weekly NXT show to FS1 and instead wants NXT to remain a WWE Network exclusive.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Banks vs. Flair

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair built a rivalry in NXT that stayed with them as they moved up to WWE's main roster. At SummerSlam 2016 in Brooklyn, New York, Banks put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Flair.