Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 2

In this April 6, 2014 photo, Daniel Bryan reacts during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. Bryan was on top of the wrestling world when he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania in 2014. But he is finished just two years later at 35, a victim of at least 10 concussions that ended his career and showed how real-life injuries interrupt fantasy endings. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Has Yet to Sign New Contract

Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expires Sept. 1, and the former world champion has yet to agree to an extension, Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co reported. WWE listed Bryan among the stars who will travel to Australia for October's Super Show-Down, and Jacobs noted he's also being advertised to appear at a live event in Tampa, Florida, in December.

     

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Targeting September Return to WWE

Rey Mysterio made surprise appearances at the 2018 Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble in April, and he'll be included in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported Mysterio is "very close" to finalizing his return to WWE.

     

WWE NXT Reportedly Will Remain on WWE Network Amid Fox Sports 1 Rumors

WWE confirmed in June it signed a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast SmackDown Live on Fox. Meltzer reported (h/t Jacobs) WWE doesn't plan on moving its weekly NXT show to FS1 and instead wants NXT to remain a WWE Network exclusive.

     

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Banks vs. Flair

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair built a rivalry in NXT that stayed with them as they moved up to WWE's main roster. At SummerSlam 2016 in Brooklyn, New York, Banks put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Flair.

