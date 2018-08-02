WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Has Yet to Sign New Contract

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan could become the hottest free agent in wrestling when his contract with WWE expires.

Per Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co, Bryan has yet to sign a new deal with the company he's worked for since 2010.

Bryan's current deal with WWE is set to expire on Sept. 1, though the company has used him in advertising for the WWE Super Show-Down event taking place in Australia on Oct. 6.

During a tour of Japan last month, Bryan told Sharon Lee of The Business Times there is a "good chance" he will re-sign with WWE.

After a two-year hiatus due to brain lesions that were thought to have ended his in-ring career, Bryan returned as an active wrestler in March. His first match back was at WrestleMania 34 in a tag match with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.