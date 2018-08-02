Rey Mysterio Reportedly Targeting September Return to WWE

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio may be in line to return to WWE in September after fulfilling his final obligations on the independent scene.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Mysterio is "very close" to making a WWE comeback.

Mysterio's final indy dates are reportedly the All In event on Sept. 1 and an appearance on Sept. 2.

The 43-year-old veteran is scheduled to team with Fenix and Bandido against Kota Ibushi and the Young Bucks at All In at the Sears Centre outside Chicago.

After stints in Mexico, ECW and WCW, Mysterio joined WWE in 2002 and remained with the company until his release in 2015.

He has made the rounds across the world since then, with stops in Mexico and Japan, and had a successful run for Lucha Underground.

Mysterio appeared in a WWE ring for the first time in nearly three years when he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match in January.

He competed for WWE again in April at the Greatest Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia.

Mysterio has been outspoken about wanting another substantial run in WWE before he retires, telling Noelle Foley last month at San Diego Comic-Con: "I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt."

During his WWE tenure, Mysterio was one of the most decorated Superstars in company history.

He is a two-time world heavyweight champion, one-time WWE champion, three-time cruiserweight champion, two-time intercontinental champion, four-time tag-team champion and one-time Royal Rumble winner.

Mysterio would bring a ton of star power to WWE regardless of how it decides to use him.

Even if he doesn't compete on a full-time basis, he is the type of top-end babyface who is desperately needed on Raw, or he could help 205 Live significantly if WWE decided to give him a run with the cruiserweights.

