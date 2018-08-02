WWE NXT Reportedly Will Remain on WWE Network Amid Fox Sports 1 Rumors

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Despite WWE's upcoming move to Fox, NXT is expected to remain exclusively on the WWE Network.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co), WWE wants to keep NXT off television as an incentive for fans to keep subscribing to the network.

Fox announced in June it agreed to a five-year contract with WWE to start airing SmackDown Live starting on October 4, 2019.

Meltzer noted there have been talks about putting WWE programming on FS1. Some ideas include a pre-show before SmackDown airs on Fridays and pay-per-view post-shows on Sundays.

NXT has been WWE's development brand since 2010 when it began as a competition show with pros mentoring rookies. It was given a makeover in 2012 that focused more on traditional wrestling with storylines and matches.

Since the launch of the WWE Network in 2014, NXT has aired weekly on Wednesdays and also includes five Takeover events per year.