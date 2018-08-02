Gonzalo Higuain, Leonardo Bonucci Transfer Swap Agreed by Juventus, Milan

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci has rejoined Juventus from AC Milan after just a season at the San Siro in a swap deal that sees defender Mattia Caldara move the other way. Gonzalo Higuain will also play for Milan on loan next season.

The switch was confirmed by Milan on Thursday:

Sportwriter Adam Digby explained some of the details behind the complex move:

The move is a straight swap of Bonucci and Caldara, while Higuain will spend at least one year at the San Siro and is likely to join the Rossoneri permanently next summer. Per Football Italia, the loan is an expensive one, so Milan will in all likelihood use their clause.

Centre-back Bonucci, 31, joined Milan last summer for £35 million after a successful seven-year spell at Juve. The move was a controversial one, and the Italy international appeared to burn all bridges on his way out, even performing his trademark celebration after scoring at the Allianz Stadium.

His return came out of nowhere, and was not well received by large sections of the fans:

Argentinian Higuain, meanwhile, departs the Old Lady after two seasons having effectively lost his No. 9 spot following Cristiano Ronaldo's recent arrival in Turin.

Per Opta, Milan have bagged themselves the most prolific striker in Italy:

Caldara was signed by Juventus in January of last season and spent the last 18 months at Atalanta on loan. He's regarded as one of Italy's best young defenders, and coupled with Alessio Romagnoli, could give Milan a phenomenal partnership at the back for years to come.

Before departing for the Rossoneri, Italy international Bonucci was part of one of Europe's meanest defences.

He did not enjoy the best season with Milan, but Juve will be confident he can return to his previous form again under the stewardship of manager Massimiliano Allegri.