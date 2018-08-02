Anthony Martial Confirms Return to Manchester United Amid Disciplinary Reports

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Anthony Martial has confirmed he will return to Manchester United on Thursday amid speculation he could be fined £180,000 for failing to report for training following the birth of his son.

The Frenchman took to Twitter on Wednesday to give an update on the baby and his impending return to Manchester.

Per the Mirror's Jake Polden, he wrote: "Thank you all for your messages. My little Swan is well, it was more difficult for the mum but thanks to God she is better now. I'm sorry but my family will always come first. Back in Manchester tomorrow."

Martial's announcement follows manager Jose Mourinho's admission that he did not know whether the forward would be linking up with their squad following their 2-1 win over Real Madrid in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

