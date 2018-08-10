Magic 2018-19 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With a new coach on board, the Orlando Magic are ready to try to turn things around in 2018-19.

After compiling just 54 victories in two seasons under Frank Vogel, Orlando hired ex-Charlotte coach Steve Clifford to take Vogel's place. That combined with the addition of No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba means a new era of Magic basketball has arrived.

Now, it's time to see if that results in winning basketball.

2018-19 Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Miami Heat (7 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: 400-1 (via OddsShark)

Top Matchups

Phoenix Suns: First Home Game (Dec. 26)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When the Magic and the Phoenix Suns meet on the court in 2018-19, it'll be a matchup of the top two centers from this year's draft class: Bamba against Deandre Ayton.

While there is a lot to like about both players, their skill sets couldn't be more different. The 7'0", 261-pound Ayton (20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds at Arizona) is known for his offensive game, as he can dribble, pass and shoot. The 6'11", 226-pound Bamba, on the other hand, has to work on his offense. Unlike the No. 1 overall pick, though, he is a major force on the defensive end of the court (12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks at Texas).

Phoenix may have Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Trevor Ariza to keep defenses from zoning in on Ayton. But when it comes to a Suns-Magic matchup, all eyes will be on Ayton and Mamba in the paint.

Utah Jazz: Matchup in Mexico City (Dec. 15)

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

When the schedule came out, Orlando fans likely weren't searching for when the team plays the Utah Jazz.

Maybe they should have, though. Why? It's all about the future.

Before the draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman compared Bamba to Rudy Gobert, a defensive star for the Utah Jazz. What better way for the 20-year-old center to start realizing his potential than to go head-to-head with one of the best at what he does?

A two-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection, Gobert is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He ranked second in all of basketball last season in defensive win shares (0.068) and third in defensive rating (97.7) among those with 50 appearances.

Overall, the 7'1", 245-pound Stifle Tower posted 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. That comes one year after he led the league in blocks, averaging 2.3 swats in 2016-17.

Going up against Gobert will give Bamba a chance to study film and get a first-hand look at the veteran's game. While it will undoubtedly be a tough matchup on both ends of the court for the rookie, it does give him a chance to learn from a seasoned pro.

Record Predictions

David Dow/Getty Images

LeBron James leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers may be good news for Eastern Conference contenders, but it doesn't figure to impact Orlando much in 2018-19.

This is a franchise that has seen its win total decline in three consecutive seasons and has missed the postseason in six consecutive seasons. In other words, it has a long way to go before it even thinks about the NBA Finals.

The Magic have some intriguing young pieces to work with, such as Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, last year's sixth overall pick Jonathan Isaac and now Bamba. However, injuries took their toll last season. Gordon (hip and concussion) was limited to just 58 games, and Isaac played in just 27 games while dealing with a right ankle injury. Bamba dealt with a toe injury near the end of his Texas career.

Clifford's squad may not light up the scoreboard like the Golden State Warriors, but it should at least be strong on the defensive end of the court.

If Orlando can stay healthy, it has the potential to buck its recent trend and take a step forward.

Prediction: 34-48