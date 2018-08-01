Report: JR Smith Under Investigation for Stealing, Throwing Fan's Cellphone

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) speaks during an press conference following the basketball team's practice during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Police Department is currently investigating Cleveland Cavaliers star JR Smith for stealing and damaging a fan's cellphone, according to TMZ Sports

The reported incident occurred early Sunday morning in Manhattan when a fan reportedly tried to take a picture of Smith against his wishes. The NBA star allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it in a nearby construction zone.

The victim filed a report with the police and claimed that his $800 phone was damaged.

While the police have not charged Smith with a crime, he is currently wanted for questioning about the incident.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, the player was also accused of attacking a heckler in New York City in 2015 shortly after being traded from the New York Knicks. Police decided not to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

Smith, who is a New Jersey native, is going into his fifth season with the Cavaliers and 15th year overall in the NBA.

Related

    Fans Want to Throw Tristan a Parade for Punching Dray 😂

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fans Want to Throw Tristan a Parade for Punching Dray 😂

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Finalizing Deal with David Nwaba

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Report: Cavs Finalizing Deal with David Nwaba

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ and KD Stopped Tristan-Dray Fight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ and KD Stopped Tristan-Dray Fight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pacers Locking Up Nate McMillan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Locking Up Nate McMillan

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report