Report: JR Smith Under Investigation for Stealing, Throwing Fan's Cellphone

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Police Department is currently investigating Cleveland Cavaliers star JR Smith for stealing and damaging a fan's cellphone, according to TMZ Sports.

The reported incident occurred early Sunday morning in Manhattan when a fan reportedly tried to take a picture of Smith against his wishes. The NBA star allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it in a nearby construction zone.

The victim filed a report with the police and claimed that his $800 phone was damaged.

While the police have not charged Smith with a crime, he is currently wanted for questioning about the incident.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, the player was also accused of attacking a heckler in New York City in 2015 shortly after being traded from the New York Knicks. Police decided not to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

Smith, who is a New Jersey native, is going into his fifth season with the Cavaliers and 15th year overall in the NBA.