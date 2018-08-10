The 10 Worst NBA Trades of the Last Decade

0 of 11

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When a trade is agreed to and executed, both NBA front offices believe they are making a positive move for their respective franchises. Sometimes, though, the deal proves dramatically one-sided.

Perhaps one franchise gave up on a player too soon and he became a quality contributor at his next stop. Maybe management overvalued veterans or attached too many draft picks.

Or, if you're the Brooklyn Nets, you did both of the latter.

The NBA world has watched many transactions turn ugly, and we're remembering—and probably laughing at—the worst moves since the 2008-09 season began.