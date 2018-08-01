MLS All-Star Game 2018: Live Stream, TV Guide and Final Predictions

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Juventus are the opposition for the best of Major League Soccer in the 2018 edition of the All-Star game on Wednesday. Sadly, there'll be no Cristiano Ronaldo involved for the Bianconeri, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from the All-Stars on Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Avi Creditor.

However, there will still be plenty of star power on display at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Among the marquee players set to be involved is goalscoring centurion Bradley Wright-Phillips. The prolific New York Red Bulls forward will be joined by Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela, while there's also a place for Sebastian Giovinco, the Toronto FC No. 10 who used to play for Juve.

The Serie A giants will arrive in Georgia armed with a talented midfield led by summer signing Emre Can. An import from Liverpool, Can is accompanied by Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio.

Date: Wednesday, August 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: ESPN, Sky Sports Main Event

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Sky Go

All-Stars Forwards Will Score

Giovinco came through the Juventus academy, along with Marchisio, and has fond memories of his time in Turin, per James Grossi of the MLS official website: "[In the beginning it] was always to have fun. Then it became like work. For me, was a very beautiful experience. It was good."

Giovinco will be entering the game in impressive form after an inspired display to beat Chicago Fire on Saturday, according to the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat.

The pint-sized forward is one of the players in this All-Star squad capable of being a match-winner. Giovinco must use his pace to challenge Juve's ageing but still effective defence, led by 33-year-old Giorgio Chiellini.

Fortunately for Giovinco, he isn't the only frontman the Bianconeri should be concerned with. Even at 33, Wright-Phillips hasn't lost his appetite for goals:

Wright-Phillips set a record with his 100th goal, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach triple digits, achieving the landmark in 159 appearances, per Ben Couch of the league's official website.

Giovinco and Wright-Phillips could both benefit from Vela's presence. The Mexico international, who has been voted captain, has the flair and eye for a pass to release either of his fellow forwards in behind the Juve back line.

Juve Will Win the Midfield Battle

Juventus need to keep the ball away from the All-Stars' dynamic forward line. The best way will be to boss possession in midfield, something Can and Khedira can help with.

They can press high, win the ball and look to link up with Marchisio's runs forward. The latter has always had the knack for breaking from deep, timing his runs well and keeping his composure in front of goal.

Juve's combination of physical power, technique and forward-thinking intent should see the All-Stars get overrun in midfield. Winning the battle in the middle will ultimately keep the Bianconeri's understrength squad in the match.

Prediction: 2-2