MLB Trade Rumors: Roberto Osuna Shopped by Blue Jays 'To No Avail'

The Toronto Blue Jays have unsuccessfully shopped closer Roberto Osuna around in trade discussions, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday.

According to Nightengale, the Blue Jays' efforts have been "to no avail," especially with Osuna serving a 75-game suspension that ends Sunday.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported Osuna is one of many Blue Jays players on the block ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline:

Osuna was eligible to start his rehab assignment July 14 and has since pitched six innings for Toronto's Rookie League, High-A and Triple-A affiliates. During that time, he hasn't allowed a run and struck out seven batters.

The 23-year-old right-hander has also posted a 2.93 ERA with nine saves in 15 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

The Cincinnati Reds traded Aroldis Chapman to the New York Yankees while he was awaiting the result of MLB's investigation into his domestic violence arrest. Chapman received a 30-game suspension following his move to New York.

Osuna hasn't appeared on the mound for the Blue Jays since their 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6. Two days later, authorities in Toronto arrested him and charged him with assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.