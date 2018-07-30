Isaiah Thomas on Injury Return: Would 'For Sure' Be Ready for Nuggets Camp

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas said he will "for sure" be healthy and on the court for the beginning of Denver Nuggets training camp in September.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post spoke to Thomas, who seemed undaunted by the recurring hip problems that have taken him from All-NBA second team in 2017 to accepting a minimum contract in the span of 14 months.

"I don't got nothing to prove. I just got to get healthy," Thomas said. "I get healthy, the world knows what I bring to the table. When I averaged 30, they doubted it then. So it doesn't matter. No matter how high or how low it gets, they're always going to doubt."

